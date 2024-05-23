SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 95,194 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1,839.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,194 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.30. 552,858 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.