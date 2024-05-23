SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 3,659.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,517 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 6.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 43.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 140,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 42,741 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 13.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 77,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.2 %

BSEP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,395 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $152.91 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

