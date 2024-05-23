SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 17,299 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,299 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.30% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 194,237 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 95,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWL traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.52. 42,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,562. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $130.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.50 and a 200 day moving average of $119.50.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

