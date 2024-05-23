SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 444,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 776.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 106,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after buying an additional 27,476 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.1 %

USEP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,623 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

