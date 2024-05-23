SageView Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,197 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $77,170,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,305,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,520,000 after buying an additional 2,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,740,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $31.70. 1,510,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,476. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

