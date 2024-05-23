Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.61.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total transaction of $4,400,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,386,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,367,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 630,182 shares of company stock worth $183,257,351. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,220,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $283.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.88 and its 200 day moving average is $273.68.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

