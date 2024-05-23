Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is TCW Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 60,498 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Salesforce worth $197,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 47.5% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $506,875,000 after acquiring an additional 804,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 821,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $166,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $1,197,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,015,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,182 shares of company stock valued at $183,257,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $5.25 on Thursday, reaching $278.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,024,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.88 and its 200 day moving average is $273.68. The company has a market cap of $269.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

