Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $252.83. 275,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,018. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.87 and a 200-day moving average of $240.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

