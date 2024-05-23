Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 9.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Price Performance

NYT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.61. 293,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,002. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

Insider Activity

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

