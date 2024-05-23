Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

TAN traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $45.65. 1,083,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,110. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.90. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

