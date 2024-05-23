Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,011 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,682,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,114,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,665,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $66.72. 39,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,855. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

