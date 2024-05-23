Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.15

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.15 and last traded at $62.73, with a volume of 106351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

