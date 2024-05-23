Scotiabank Raises MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to $14.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

MAG Silver Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MAG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 432,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,844. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,069,000 after purchasing an additional 406,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in MAG Silver by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 361,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

