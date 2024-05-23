Sean Kiewiet Sells 21,100 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $73,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 16th, Sean Kiewiet sold 8,061 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $27,891.06.
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,001 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $21,243.54.
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,305 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $4,149.90.
- On Monday, April 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $33,000.00.
Priority Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ PRTH opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $5.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priority Technology
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Priority Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRTH
Priority Technology Company Profile
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Priority Technology
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 High Beta Stocks to Beat a Low VIX
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Analog Devices Extends Rally: Signals Start to Cyclical Recovery
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.