Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR)

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Pharos Energy Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of PHAR traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 24 ($0.31). 114,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,993. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.59. Pharos Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The stock has a market cap of £100.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pharos Energy news, insider Sue Rivett acquired 4,607 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £967.47 ($1,229.63). In other news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £967.47 ($1,229.63). Also, insider Jann M. Brown purchased 33,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £6,661 ($8,465.94). Insiders have purchased 42,037 shares of company stock worth $861,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

