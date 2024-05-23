SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Stephens

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stephens from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $398.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.68.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SmartFinancial

In related news, EVP Gary Wayne Petty, Jr. sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $51,782.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,938.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Articles

