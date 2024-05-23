Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $185.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

Shares of SNOW opened at $163.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of -64.04 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 5.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Snowflake by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

