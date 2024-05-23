Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $200.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as low as $155.40 and last traded at $156.27. 9,296,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 6,062,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.34.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.11.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

