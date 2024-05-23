S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Lowered by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,567 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 2.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of S&P Global worth $179,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,538,000 after buying an additional 405,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,630,000 after buying an additional 309,123 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI traded down $6.02 on Thursday, hitting $436.28. 1,127,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.20 and its 200 day moving average is $426.71. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

