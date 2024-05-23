SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,148 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $20,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,643. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.91. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

