SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $394.08. 1,190,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,151. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.82. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

