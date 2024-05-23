Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.90.

CXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Sprinklr stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,324.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,861.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,324.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,861.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $363,002.77. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127 over the last 90 days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 5.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 13.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

