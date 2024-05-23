SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.

SSRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Stock Down 2.6 %

SSRM opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SSR Mining by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 122,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SSR Mining by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,178,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,455,000 after acquiring an additional 180,685 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.