Steven H. Brunner Sells 1,405 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $33,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,218.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

BWFG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,648. The firm has a market cap of $192.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bankwell Financial Group

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.