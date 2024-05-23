Stifel Nicolaus Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $240.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.50.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Up 10.9 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $240.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $240.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.