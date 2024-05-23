Stifel Nicolaus Trims Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Target Price to $77.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of BRKR opened at $78.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. Bruker has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.73.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 145.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

