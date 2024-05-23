StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Macatawa Bank Stock Performance

Macatawa Bank stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $483.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 30.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Macatawa Bank will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Macatawa Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 88,741 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter worth $793,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 69,609 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

