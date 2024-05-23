StockNews.com Downgrades Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Sell

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Chimerix Trading Down 1.2 %

CMRX opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

