StockNews.com Downgrades National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Sell

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NBHC. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Get National Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBHC

National Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

National Bank stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.84.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.98 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of National Bank by 2,352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.