StockNews.com Downgrades Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to Hold

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Telefónica Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.69.
Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica
About Telefónica
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
