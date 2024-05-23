StockNews.com Downgrades Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to Hold

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Telefónica Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

About Telefónica

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 64,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 113.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 79,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 11.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.