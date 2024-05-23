StockNews.com Upgrades Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.
Denison Mines Stock Performance
DNN opened at $2.26 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.67.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 888.36%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
