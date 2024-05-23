StockNews.com Upgrades Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

DNN opened at $2.26 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.67.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 888.36%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denison Mines Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 65,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 41.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 73.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

