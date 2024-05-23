Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Major Shareholder Buys $173,602.20 in Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, acquired 7,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $173,602.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 412,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,143,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strattec Security Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:STRT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.96. 571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310. Strattec Security Co. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $105.61 million, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth $10,270,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Strattec Security by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

