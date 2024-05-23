Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 24th. Sunlands Technology Group has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 1,314.83%.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

Sunlands Technology Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:STG opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.