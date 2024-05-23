Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 0.5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $972.31 and last traded at $877.39. Approximately 5,015,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 9,011,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $873.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $901.54 and its 200-day moving average is $639.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,466,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 7.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,520,000 after purchasing an additional 44,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $140,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.