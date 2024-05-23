Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of -0.03. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.21.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Drilling Products
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.