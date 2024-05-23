Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of -0.03. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.21.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

