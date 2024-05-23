Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Director Bradley E. Singer Sells 60,000 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SG opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 2.22. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 9.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

SG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

