SwissBorg (CHSB) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One SwissBorg token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $221.95 million and $1.66 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 985,304,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 984,204,858 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog.

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a blockchain-based platform that aims to democratize wealth management. CHSB is the native token of the SwissBorg platform, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token with multiple utilities. SwissBorg is a decentralized wealth management platform that offers services such as investment management, financial analysis, and asset tokenization. The CHSB token is used for governance, staking, and accessing premium features within the SwissBorg ecosystem. SwissBorg was founded by Cyrus Fazel and Anthony Lesoismier in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

