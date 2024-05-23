Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 58,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,199,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,143,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Synopsys by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $573.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $557.38 and its 200-day moving average is $545.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.20 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

