Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $160.04

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $160.04 and last traded at $157.77, with a volume of 5474695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $826.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

