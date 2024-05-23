Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $185.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at UBS Group from $191.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $206.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TGT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,259. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 148.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

