Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 23rd, 2024

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. Target also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.600 EPS.

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

TGT stock opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.38. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.31.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Target (NYSE:TGT)

