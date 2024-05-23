Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. Target also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.600 EPS.

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

TGT stock opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.38. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.31.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

