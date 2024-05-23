Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TARO opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 77.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

