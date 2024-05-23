TCW Group Inc. Acquires 1,102 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $58,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The firm has a market cap of $246.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

