TCW Group Inc. Acquires 27,241 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,241 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of MetLife worth $40,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 172,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.65. 3,290,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,653. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

