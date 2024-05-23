TCW Group Inc. Acquires 37,690 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 37,690 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $85,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 163,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 744,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $263,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of META stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $465.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,701,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,530,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $484.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.95 and a 12-month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 917,544 shares of company stock valued at $453,751,884. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.