TCW Group Inc. Has $43.56 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 467,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $43,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after buying an additional 16,585 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.92. 5,592,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,138,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

