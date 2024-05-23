TCW Group Inc. Has $97.15 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $97,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after purchasing an additional 677,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $178,667,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $398.39. 1,179,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,275. The company’s 50 day moving average is $386.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $408.43.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $92,146.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,223.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,290 shares of company stock worth $57,207,154 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

