TCW Group Inc. Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $69,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.40. 1,564,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,173. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The company has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

