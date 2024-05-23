TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $48,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after acquiring an additional 467,243 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,991 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after acquiring an additional 354,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last three months. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.45.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE DKS traded up $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $186.60. 957,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $225.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

