TCW Group Inc. Sells 117,367 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,367 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for 1.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Trade Desk worth $108,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.51. 2,533,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,136. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $97.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,637 shares of company stock worth $46,088,765 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

